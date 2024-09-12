Jack Shoemaker led a balanced lineup that produced a second-place by Abington Heights in the varsity boys race of the Lackawanna County Commissioners Cross Country Invitational Sept. 6 at McDade Park in Scranton.

Eight of the nine highest-finishing teams had individuals place in the top 15 out of 145. The Comets were the exception.

Shoemaker placed 16th, completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:42.7.

Aidan Janowicz won in 16:18.6 to lead the way as Wallenpaupack won the boys title with a score of 82.

Abington Heights beat out Riverside for second on a tiebreaker after each posted a score of 110. The tiebreaker comes down to the better sixth runner after the five-runner team scores were equal.

The Comets were the only team with five runners in the top 31. The sixth runner was 36th, which was only topped by the team champion Buckhorns.

Scranton Prep placed 11th out of 16 teams with 284 points.

Hamza Mirva was the second Abington Heights finisher, coming in 19th overall. Timothy Fogley was 21st, Joseph Healey 23rd, George Sutton 31st and Mario Marsala was 36th.

Nicholas Michel led Scranton Prep, placing 27th.

Scranton Prep was fifth out of eight in the varsity girls race.

Abington Heights did not enter its championship girls team, putting just individuals in the event.

Riley McColligan led the four Comets entries placing 22nd out of 87 finishers.

Sophia Schoenwetter led Scranton Prep in 33rd.

The Valley View team and Lakeland’s Emily Black won titles.

In the 1.8-mile junior high races, Abington Heights won the boys title and finished second in girls.

Abington Heights edged Danville, 43-44, for the junior high boys title.

Wesley Oldfield from Danville won in 10:51.7 and Abington Heights had Owen Morgan and Jack Stopper placed second and third 3.0 and 4.9 seconds back.

There were 13 boys and 12 girls teams scored.

Danville ran away with the team title, 32-93, over the Abington Heights girls.

Kylie Michaels won in 12:09.9, just four-tenths of a second in front of Julia Healey from Abington Heights.