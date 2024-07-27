The Wright Center for Community Health’s Amanda Turoni, a certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing degree, left, talks with Nora Riley during an appointment at the health center in North Pocono. Turoni said one of the benefits of a smaller clinic is that all staff members get to spend more time with patients.

Medical assistant Samantha Tomala, left, talks with Nazer Ali of Covington Township during an appointment at The Wright Center for Community Health’s location in North Pocono. The health center, which celebrated its second anniversary in April, has handled more than 3,500 patient appointments since it opened.

SCRANTON — In just two years since its opening, The Wright Center’s health center in North Pocono has seamlessly integrated into the community, with its health center and staff becoming essential parts of the region.

The Wright Center operates a network of community health centers in Northeast Pennsylvania, including a mobile medical and dental unit called Driving Better Health. Its locations offer affordable, high-quality, nondiscriminatory, whole-person primary health services to people of all ages regardless of their insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay.

Since opening in April 2022, the staff at the health center in North Pocono has welcomed more than 3,500 patient appointments, including nearly 300 patients who used Medicare, CHIP, or medical assistance. The care team, under the direction of Amanda Turoni, a certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing degree, includes Jamie Ramos, LPN care coordinator; Samantha Tomala, medical assistant; and Amanda Granville, clinical administrative assistant.

In the beginning, Turoni’s vision for the health center was fueled by the declining number of primary care providers in the region. She gathered information, including community demographics, information from health care professionals and social service workers, and surveyed parents about their families’ medical needs.

That grassroots effort resulted in a twofold aim: improving the health and welfare of her hometown while also addressing the social determinants of health by holding regular food pantries and clothes closets that provide nutritious foods, seasonal clothing, school supplies, and much more for community members in need.

“We knew that access to high-quality, whole-person primary health services remains a barrier for many in the area, especially in the communities that make up North Pocono,” said Turoni, noting that before the North Pocono health center opened, there were only about 12 primary care doctors in the community. “There was a need for timely, affordable treatment to address the larger issues, including chronic diseases, as well as preventive care and overall health.”

According to the 2024 County Health Rankings, 19% of Lackawanna County residents report they smoke, 17% say they drink excessively, and 33% are obese. In addition, about 7% of residents do not have health insurance. For every one doctor in the county, there are 1,201 residents. The U.S. Census data adds that about 14.2% of the county’s population lives in poverty.

Convinced of the community’s need, leaders at The Wright Center chose a location: a former medical practice that had closed after one provider retired in 2019 and the other relocated in 2021. With the support of a $110,855 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, they initiated efforts to open the health center in North Pocono.

Overall, The Wright Center served more than 35,400 unique patients in fiscal year 2023-24, offering an integrated care model that typically allows patients the convenience of going to a single site to receive medical, dental, and behavioral health care, including addiction treatment and recovery support services for substance use disorders, regardless of insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay.

Like many patients, Nazer Ali of Covington Township initially chose the health center because it was near his home. He continued as a patient because of the personalized care provided by the care team.

“Besides the convenience of the location, Amanda has been terrific,” he said. “She takes the time to listen and ask questions.”

Turoni said one of the benefits of a small clinic is that she and her staff can take more time with patients to build relationships. She’s enjoyed watching the clinic’s patient population grow as she and her staff gain the community’s trust, noting that she often bumps into patients as she runs errands and attends community events.

“I think we’ve accomplished what I set out to achieve in the community,” she said. “We’re growing steadily, but we still can take our time with each patient to really get to know them.”

In addition to offering whole-person primary health services, Turoni is proud of the clinic’s outreach events, which address food insecurity and other essential community needs. She hopes to partner with other community groups to expand those offerings, pointing to an upcoming farmers market organized by The Wright Center with support from state Senator Rosemary Brown’s office.

Scheduled for Aug. 17 at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company, the market will feature local farmers and artisans, including beekeepers, bakers, crafters, and more. The market will also offer information booths about local health and social services, demonstrations with the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department K-9, and a basket raffle to benefit The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement, which organizes food pantries and other community events at the North Pocono health center and across the region.

The farmers market, which Turoni and her colleagues hope will become a regular event, is just one of the new ideas the practitioner is exploring as the clinic grows and evolves.

“I want to explore the idea of home visits to better meet the needs of our older patients and non-ambulatory patients,” Turoni said. “We want this clinic to be an essential community resource for everyone.”

For more information about the health center in North Pocono, call 570-591-5150 or go to TheWrightCenter.org.