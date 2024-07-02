St. Eulalia’s Parish, with the assistance of many parish volunteers, will celebrate its annual Summer Festival on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on the picnic grounds of its parish campus, located at 214 Blue Shutters Road in Roaring Brook Township. The summer festival weekend, which also features the 14th Annual Jerry Mahon 5K Walk/Run on Saturday at 9 a.m., is the parish’s largest fundraising initiative of the year.

The festival includes an array of homemade ethnic foods, such as pizza fritta, potato pancakes, haluski, pierogi, porchetta, and sausage and peppers, as well as traditional picnic fare like wimpies, burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and a beer pavilion. Additionally, the festival’s signature features include the parish flea market, known as Grandma’s Attic; Tricky Tray basket raffles; a bake sale; and an arts & crafts boutique. New this year is a candy shop in the Parish Hall, known as “Sweet Taste of Heaven,” which will feature a selection of nostalgic candies, as well as cotton candy and candy apples. The festival also includes kids’ games, face painting, a Summer Cash Raffle, and small games of chance.

Featured entertainment begins on Friday, July 19, with the Electric City Steel Drum Project, performing from 6-7 p.m., followed by Alex Nebraski, known as “Alex the Crooner,” from 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, Between the Velvet Lies, a classic rock band, will perform from 7-10 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase with cash or credit cards this year. However, if festival attendees still have some food/drink tickets from past years, they will be accepted like cash. Children’s games will require tickets, which are available for $2 per sheet. Cash will be accepted at bake sale, candy shop, arts & crafts boutique, Grandma’s Attic, raffles, and the gaming wheel.

During the festival weekend, St. Eulalia’s is hosting its 14th Annual Jerry Mahon 5K event through the Roaring Brook/Elmhurst area, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20. Those who would like to participate need to pre-register, as there is no same-day registration. For more information about St. Eulalia’s Summer Festival and the Jerry Mahon 5K, go to sainteulalias.com/festival-and-5k.