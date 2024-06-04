CLARKS SUMMIT — Two years ago, Tyler Daniel Liput started a lawn care business that brings customers’ visions to life.

Named after his initials, his venture is called TDL Outdoor Services. With seven employees, Tyler does landscape design and installation for both residential and commercial properties in Clarks Summit and surrounding areas. They retain walls, patios, pavers and walkways. They also place mulch for gardens and flower beds.

“We bring customers’ envisioning of outdoors to life,” said Tyler.

TDL Outdoor Services also does spring and fall cleanups, including lead and snow removal. They also provide haul-away services. If someone has stuff such as outdoor materials on their property, they collect it hands-free.

Equipment used by TDL include skid steers and excavators for bigger projects. Hand tools such as shovels are used for smaller projects.

Before starting TDL Outdoor Services, Tyler worked with his dad, Ron Liput, at his store, Summit Market & Deli, but this is his first full-time job.

“I enjoy spending time outdoors,” he said. “I like seeing great results and seeing what difference you can make with landscaping.”

Tyler is a junior at Scranton Prep. He has been a member of the Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club since he was a kid.

TDL Outdoor Services’s slogan is “Elevate your outdoors.”