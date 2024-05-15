Café Matto makes its Mount Pocono debut on May 18

The new coffee shop will serve gourmet La Colombe Coffee as well as a variety teas, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, paninis, and more!

Café Matto celebrates its grand opening at Mount Airy Casino Resort on Saturday, May 18 in the Poconos.

MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort announced that Café Matto is joining their culinary and beverage lineup with its grand opening Saturday, May 18, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday’s 21-and-over, free event will include concert ticket giveaways, a live radio broadcast and celebrity appearances by The Sopranos’ cast members Tony Darrow (Larry Barese), Kathrine Narducci (Charmaine Bucco), and Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta).

The new coffee shop, located in the casino entrance lobby, serves gourmet La Colombe Coffee as well as a variety of hot and cold brews, teas, smoothies and other beverage favorites.

In addition to drinks, Café Matto also offers a selection of breakfast sandwiches, wraps, paninis, hand crafted sandwiches, salads and snacks. Vegan and gluten free items are also available.

“At Mount Airy Casino Resort, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the property by bringing in new and exciting amenities,” said Mount Airy General Manager and COO Ben Koff. “Café Matto is a perfect complement to our current food and beverage offerings and, with its location just outside of the casino gaming floor, will be accessible to guests, event-goers and our team members.”

Open seven days a week, Café Matto’s hours are 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 7:00 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Café Matto joins Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four Diamond Casino Resort, in its expansive selection of dining options including Buffet at Mount Airy, Lucky 8 Noodle and Sushi Bar, Pizzeria Montagna, Guy Fieri’s Pocono Mountain Kitchen, Bistecca by Il Mulino, The Glass Bar, Pia’s Lounge and the cocktail bar and eatery at Mount Airy’s four-season pool complex.

“From day one, we have been committed to developing a high-quality, state-of-the art gaming and entertainment complex, and by adding new amenities like this new gourmet coffee shop, we continue to deliver on that promise,” said Lisa DeNaples, Mount Airy owner and managing trustee.