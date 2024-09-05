Our friends at WVIA were here at the Dietrich Theater last Friday to hear what people in our region would like to be covered in the TV and radio news that they provide, hoping to increase their coverage of local news. We expected about 10 to be at the advertised meeting, setting up a circle of chairs for the discussion, and to our surprise 27 came to share their suggestions.

“We are so pleased that so many came to share ideas on local newsworthy issues and events,” concluded Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater executive director. Especially noteworthy is that all three of our Wyoming County Commissioners attended and shared their ideas. “Thank you, WVIA, for making this community conversation.”

You are invited to Fall Film Festival Preview Day on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m., a wonderful way to see the trailers for all 20 of the films for Fall Film Festival beginning Friday, Sept. 20 and ending Thursday, Oct. 10. Preview Day is always free, so gather your friends, or just come alone and join other foreign and independent film buffs for about an hour to get your brochure and mark all the films you wish to see. Ronnie Harvey, Dietrich film booker, has researched all the possibilities and has chosen 20 that are the most deserving to be on our screens. Come to Preview Day to find out why he chose them.

For Fall Film Festival Opening Night on Sept. 20, you will see two of these films: The Fabulous Four, a story of friendship and support, and Touch, a romantic tale, both intriguing and uplifting stories. Now is the time to pick your perfect seats for an evening of special hors d’oeuvres with a fall flare, prepared by our own Tioga Bistro, Samario’s Pizza, Twigs, Ma Greenley’s BBQ, and Fireplace Restaurant, drinks provided by Nimble Hill beer and wine and desserts by T & C Grille/bakery 420. Always a delicious, fun evening for all! Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for your reservations.

Some of us remember when the film “Blazing Saddles” first came out, Mel Brooks’ classic spoof of Westerns — bawdy, tasteless and oh, so funny, starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder. Well, it is back and here at the Dietrich on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. — a 50th anniversary special showing. Tickets are $8.50. A classic film for sure!

We are so fortunate to have beautiful Riverside Park so close to the theater, a perfect setting for Families and Nature, with teacher Terra McAulliffe, a free science-based exploration for children ages 3-8 and their caregivers, a wonderful way to get outside with your children and explore the natural world. Tuesday sessions meet at the park on Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1 and 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday sessions meet at the park on Sept. 18 and 25 and Oct. 2 and 9 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thank you to our sponsors: Endless Mountains Heritage Region, DCNR and Wyoming County Commissioners.

Finally, mark your calendars for Touch a Truck — a free event at nearby Lazybrook Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 1,000 kids will get a free firefighter hat! They will get a chance to get up close to at least 20 trucks and service vehicles, even climb into them and talk to the proud drivers. This is a sponsored event, a fundraiser for free children’s programming at the Dietrich. It’s rain or shine! A big thank you to all the individuals and businesses who sponsored Tunkhannock Touch a Truck 2024.

These are just some of the movies, events and classes that await you and yours right here in historic downtown Tunkhannock. We can’t wait to see you soon.