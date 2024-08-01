CLARKS SUMMIT — PNC Bank, 207 S. State St., was voted “best bank” in the Best of the Abingtons awards.

“This recognition is a terrific honor and a reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional service for our customers as well as our focus on supporting the community,” said Gina Carey, vice president and Business Banking Center manager. “Equally important is the fact that this honor is a testament to the incredible team of retail banking, colleagues supporting our customers at the branch every day.”

The PNC branch location is a Business Banking Center that provides a full range of consumer and small banking solutions as well as a drive thru and convenient ATM access.

“The PNC branch team is client obsessed, committed to ensuring an exceptional customer experience and supporting the local community,” said Carey. “In addition, the branch team are residents, the customers they are privileged to serve are neighbors, friends and family. That connection and customer focus enabled the PNC to receive this recognition. We are thankful to be part of the incredible community and serving their financial services needs and grateful for this recognition. It is acknowledgement not only to the team’s success but the success we achieve together working with our customers each day.”

The bank is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For information, call 570-586-2711 or visit pnc.com.